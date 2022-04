Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged for the second time and Britney Spears is pregnant (1:00). After some internet investigation, it appears that Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case (14:50). This week’s Cringe Mode is Bend It Like Beckham, in honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary (23:38). And who’s winning Howie Mandel’s new game show (53:50)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

