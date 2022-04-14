 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sarath Ton on Designing Ring Gear for Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, and More

Plus, reacting to Cody Rhodes’s first match on ‘Raw’ in more than five years

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


David and Kaz open the show with a quick discussion on Cody Rhodes’s first match on Raw in over five years, Damian Priest’s newfound supernatural abilities, and Samoa Joe winning the ROH World Television Championship on Dynamite (02:00). Later, the guys are joined by pro wrestling costume designer Sarath Ton to discuss his new partnership with Foot Locker to raise awareness for autism (30:00), designing wardrobe for his wife Sasha Banks (38:00), and much more.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Sarath Ton
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

