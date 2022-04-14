Sarath Ton on Designing Ring Gear for Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, and More

David and Kaz open the show with a quick discussion on Cody Rhodes’s first match on Raw in over five years, Damian Priest’s newfound supernatural abilities, and Samoa Joe winning the ROH World Television Championship on Dynamite (02:00). Later, the guys are joined by pro wrestling costume designer Sarath Ton to discuss his new partnership with Foot Locker to raise awareness for autism (30:00), designing wardrobe for his wife Sasha Banks (38:00), and much more.
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Sarath Ton
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
