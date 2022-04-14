Instant Reaction Pod! Elon Musk Offers to Buy 100 Percent of Twitter.



Well, that escalated quickly. Days after Elon Musk become the single largest individual shareholder of Twitter, he has offered to buy the company and take it private. Wait, what? Derek welcomes Stratechery writer Ben Thompson (no relation) to break down the news. Ben explains why Twitter is one of the most important companies in the world, why it’s so undervalued, and what Musk could do with it privately. Then we make some predictions.

Host: Derek Thompson

Guest: Ben Thompson

Producer: Devon Manze

