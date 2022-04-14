Champions League Chaos, Cruelty, and Celebration



Musa and Ryan do their best to deal with an incredible week of Champions League action, that saw chaos, drama, and upsets. They begin with probably the biggest actual result of the round, Villarreal’s 1-1 draw that was enough to see them knock out Bayern in Munich (3:19), before touching on Liverpool progressing as expected, despite a resurgence from Benfica (19:09). Next up, it’s on to the chaos at the Wanda, between Atlético Madrid and Manchester City (21:46), before rounding up with Real Madrid going through against Chelsea in a dramatic game at the Bernabéu (41:59).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

