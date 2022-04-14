 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Champions League Chaos, Cruelty, and Celebration

Musa and Ryan do their best to deal with an incredible week of Champions League action, that saw chaos, drama, and upsets

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Bayern München v Villarreal CF Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan do their best to deal with an incredible week of Champions League action, that saw chaos, drama, and upsets. They begin with probably the biggest actual result of the round, Villarreal’s 1-1 draw that was enough to see them knock out Bayern in Munich (3:19), before touching on Liverpool progressing as expected, despite a resurgence from Benfica (19:09). Next up, it’s on to the chaos at the Wanda, between Atlético Madrid and Manchester City (21:46), before rounding up with Real Madrid going through against Chelsea in a dramatic game at the Bernabéu (41:59).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Instant Reaction Pod! Elon Musk Offers to Buy 100 Percent of Twitter.

Derek welcomes Stratechery writer Ben Thompson to talk about why Twitter is one of the most important companies in the world, why it’s so undervalued, and what Musk could do with it privately

By Derek Thompson

Mark McKinnon and the Circus of American Politics

Mark, cocreator and cohost of Showtime’s ‘The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth,’ also digs into President Biden’s performance thus far and explains what viewers can expect from the seventh season of the hit documentary series

By Bakari Sellers
Play

Should the Jazz Break Up Gobert and Mitchell?

KOC analyzes why the Jazz’s defensive scheme doesn’t work and whether the team’s window has closed

By Kevin O'Connor

The Greatest Pitcher Hitting Moments in Recent MLB History

With MLB adopting the universal DH, the era of pitcher hitting in the league is officially done. To say farewell, let’s hand out awards for the best, weirdest, and most magical moments produced by pitchers stepping up to the plate.

By Rodger Sherman

25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era, Chapter 2: Austin 3:16

David speaks with Michael P.S. Hayes about the infamous promo "Stone Cold" Steve Austin cut after defeating Jake "the Snake" Roberts at ‘King of the Ring’ 1996

By David Shoemaker

‘Survivor,’ Season 42, Episode 6 With Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

Riley, Juliet and Kim discuss the drama leading up to the "pre-merge" and break down another chaotic Tribal Council vote

By Riley McAtee and Juliet Litman