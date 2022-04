Up All Night was a huge success and not even a year later, One Direction came back with their second album, Take Me Home. Nora and Nathan talk about the band’s breakneck speed when putting out new music and how it affects this album (1:00), the boys starting to try out songwriting (34:45), and some of their favorite and least favorite songs from this album (51:03).

