Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the Nets and Timberwolves securing their spots in the NBA playoffs and look ahead to Nets-Celtics and Timberwolves-Grizzlies in the first round. Then, they all rank their top five teams in order of who has the best shot to win this year’s championship.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

