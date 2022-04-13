State of the Knicks With CP “The Fanchise”



Hey it’s Kevin, thanks for listening to The Void. Today’s guest is Casey Powell, or as he is better known: CP “The Fanchise.” CP is die-hard Knicks fan and creator of the Knicks Fan TV, which covers the team with live shows streaming online. Here are today’s time stamps:

(04:43) - RJ Barrett’s progress

(10:54) - What happened with Julius Randle?

(14:10) - Getting called out by Randle’s wife

(20:26) - Any optimism that a star could join the Knicks soon?

(22:59) - On the Knicks young core

(35:01) - On Leon Rose getting more aggressive

(39:43) - Is James Dolan as bad as people make him out to be?

(42:43) - On the Knicks’ future

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Casey Powell, a.k.a. CP “The Fanchise”

Producer: Jessie Lopez

