State of the Knicks With CP “The Fanchise”

Hey it’s Kevin, thanks for listening to The Void. Today’s guest is Casey Powell, or as he is better known: CP “The Fanchise.” CP is die-hard Knicks fan and creator of the Knicks Fan TV, which covers the team with live shows streaming online. Here are today’s time stamps:
(04:43) - RJ Barrett’s progress
(10:54) - What happened with Julius Randle?
(14:10) - Getting called out by Randle’s wife
(20:26) - Any optimism that a star could join the Knicks soon?
(22:59) - On the Knicks young core
(35:01) - On Leon Rose getting more aggressive
(39:43) - Is James Dolan as bad as people make him out to be?
(42:43) - On the Knicks’ future
Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Casey Powell, a.k.a. CP “The Fanchise”
Producer: Jessie Lopez
