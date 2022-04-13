 clock menu more-arrow no yes

State of the Knicks With CP “The Fanchise”

Casey Powell joins to discuss RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and New York’s future

By Kevin O'Connor
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


Hey it’s Kevin, thanks for listening to The Void. Today’s guest is Casey Powell, or as he is better known: CP “The Fanchise.” CP is die-hard Knicks fan and creator of the Knicks Fan TV, which covers the team with live shows streaming online. Here are today’s time stamps:

(04:43) - RJ Barrett’s progress
(10:54) - What happened with Julius Randle?
(14:10) - Getting called out by Randle’s wife
(20:26) - Any optimism that a star could join the Knicks soon?
(22:59) - On the Knicks young core
(35:01) - On Leon Rose getting more aggressive
(39:43) - Is James Dolan as bad as people make him out to be?
(42:43) - On the Knicks’ future

Host: Kevin O’Connor
Guest: Casey Powell, a.k.a. CP “The Fanchise”
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

