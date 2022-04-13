 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cody’s Moment, Next Steps for Lashley, and a Special Pre-Passover Surprise

The crew breaks down Rhodes’s appearance on ‘Raw’

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


In this very special Passover edition of Cheap Heat, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip begin by talking about Dip’s upcoming Easter egg hunt at Dip-er-lago and Rosenberg’s legendary travels to the safaris of South Africa. Then, after much dilly-dallying, the guys get into WWE’s plans to hold an event in Wales later this year, the social media success of WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes’ appearance on Raw and what it could spell for his future, and a review of the TV series Young Rock. Plus, a special guest talks Passover food (25:27), Dip asks four burning wrestling questions, and the guys rank the greatest Jewish wrestlers of all time.

Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

