Jill Roord In The House, Plus Leah Williamson Named England Captain

Ian and Flo are joined by the Wolfsburg forward to discuss her time at Arsenal, playing for the Netherlands national side, and working under Sarina Wiegman

By Ian Wright
Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes to chat with a very special guest: former Arsenal and current Wolfsburg forward Jill Roord! They begin by talking about Roord as a player (01:18), before chatting about her time at Arsenal, in Germany, playing for the Netherlands national side, working under Sarina Wiegman and the upcoming Champions League tie against Barcelona in a sold-out Camp Nou (12:48). Ian and Flo then discuss the announcement that Leah Williamson is England’s new captain ahead of this summer’s Euros (30:14).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Loyd-Hughes and Jill Roord
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

