Jill Roord In The House, Plus Leah Williamson Named England Captain



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes to chat with a very special guest: former Arsenal and current Wolfsburg forward Jill Roord! They begin by talking about Roord as a player (01:18), before chatting about her time at Arsenal, in Germany, playing for the Netherlands national side, working under Sarina Wiegman and the upcoming Champions League tie against Barcelona in a sold-out Camp Nou (12:48). Ian and Flo then discuss the announcement that Leah Williamson is England’s new captain ahead of this summer’s Euros (30:14).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Loyd-Hughes and Jill Roord

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

