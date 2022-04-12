McLaren CEO Zak Brown, Plus F1 News and Notes



Kevin Clark is joined by McLaren CEO Zak Brown to discuss the new racing series Extreme E, adjustments McLaren and other teams are making three races into the schedule, how regulations are affecting racing thus far, and the “Americanization” of F1 (1:30). Later, Juliet Litman joins to break down recent F1 news, from Italy seizing Mazepin properties to Max Verstappen having an escape clause in his contract (17:54).

Host: Kevin Clark

Guests: Zak Brown and Juliet Litman

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

