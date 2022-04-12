 clock menu more-arrow no yes

McLaren CEO Zak Brown, Plus F1 News and Notes

Juliet Litman also joins the show to break down Italy seizing Mazepin properties, and Max Verstappen’s escape clause

By Kevin Clark and Juliet Litman
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images


Kevin Clark is joined by McLaren CEO Zak Brown to discuss the new racing series Extreme E, adjustments McLaren and other teams are making three races into the schedule, how regulations are affecting racing thus far, and the “Americanization” of F1 (1:30). Later, Juliet Litman joins to break down recent F1 news, from Italy seizing Mazepin properties to Max Verstappen having an escape clause in his contract (17:54).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Zak Brown and Juliet Litman
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

