Scott Van Pelt on Tiger, Why He Still Loves Kevin Durant, and Potential Hobbies. Plus, an NBA Playoff Team Draft.

Ryen opens with some NBA observations before the playoffs begin, including a potential Celtics-Nets matchup, Luka’s injury concern, and which teams might blow it up if things go bad (0:37). Then, he chats with his old friend Scott Van Pelt about Tiger and the Masters, his love for Kevin Durant, an NBA playoff team draft, and why SVP needs a hobby (22:52). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:03:35).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Scott Van Pelt
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
