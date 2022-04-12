 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Scott Van Pelt on Tiger, Why He Still Loves Kevin Durant, and Potential Hobbies. Plus, an NBA Playoff Team Draft.

Before SVP comes on, Ryen talks about a potential Celtics-Nets matchup, Luka’s injury concern, and which teams might blow it up if things go bad

By Ryen Russillo
Ryen opens with some NBA observations before the playoffs begin, including a potential Celtics-Nets matchup, Luka’s injury concern, and which teams might blow it up if things go bad (0:37). Then, he chats with his old friend Scott Van Pelt about Tiger and the Masters, his love for Kevin Durant, an NBA playoff team draft, and why SVP needs a hobby (22:52). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:03:35).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Scott Van Pelt
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

