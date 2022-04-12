Cody Rhodes’s ‘Raw’ In-Ring Return, Samoa Joe’s ‘AEW’ Debut, and Beautiful Arrangements

The MackMania crew and babyface producer Jonathan Kermah discuss Cody Rhodes and the Miz’s work on last night’s Raw, and take a moment to praise the Miz’s career (11:30). Later, they discuss Samoa Joe on Dynamite, as well as the fantastic match between Christian Cage and Adam Cole (23:00). Later, the guys hand out flowers to their favorite wrestlers of the week in a new segment called Beautiful Arrangements (54:00).
Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
