Regular Season Wrapped, Play-in Preview, and Who’s Your MVP?

KOC and Verno get ready for the postseason

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC go over the final NBA regular-season standings and gear up for the play-in tournament. The Celtics finished the year as the 2-seed, but now face the toughest possible route to the Finals (08:47). The Clippers have remained competitive all season despite being without their best players and now are in position to make some noise (16:32). The guys also discuss the timing of Woj’s tweet, in which he reported Frank Vogel’s firing just minutes after the Lakers’ last game (36:09). Lastly, KOC shares his ballots and Verno gives his predictions for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, and the rest of the regular-season awards (44:52).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

