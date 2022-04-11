 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Man City and Liverpool Share the Points, Chelsea Bounces Back, and the Top-Four Race

There’s also chat about the rest of the Premier League and a couple of results elsewhere

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images


It was a huge weekend up and down the Premier League, so Musa and Ryan begin at the Etihad, where Manchester City and Liverpool drew 2-2 in one of the most anticipated games of the season (04:24). Next up, there’s praise for Chelsea, who bounced back from a difficult week with an impressive display against Southampton (23:09), plus the race for top four, which saw defeats for Arsenal and Manchester United as Spurs move into pole position (30:22). There’s also chat about the rest of the Premier League and a couple of results elsewhere.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

Top Five Action Movie Scenes and the Madness of Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Chris joins Sean to talk about the thrilling, nonstop cornucopia of explosions, car chases, shoot-outs, bank robberies, and emergency bullet-removal surgeries in Bay’s latest production

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan

Eight Takeaways From MLB’s Opening Weekend

The Nationals are winning the jersey battle, Steven Kwan is having a dream debut, and pitchers are hearing voices—in a good way. That and more from the first MLB series of the season.

By Michael Baumann

Bron Breakker’s Explosive Rise, Wheeler Yuta’s Gloriously Bloody Loss, and Necro Butcher Rises From the Dead

Your top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

The Enigmatic Pat Williams, Bulls vs. Bucks, and the Stroman Durag Promotional Idea

Plus, Jason recaps the White Sox opening series vs. the Tigers, and the Cubs series vs. the Brewers

By Jason Goff

‘Up All Night’ | Every Single Album: One Direction

Nora and Nathan discuss the artists One Direction drew inspiration from for their first album and the intense touring schedule they immediately embarked on following the release of their album

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Secret Burger Intel, Banchan Abundance, and the Opposite of ASMR

Plus, talking ‘Harry Potter’ geography, bathtub eating, and the unstoppable advance of the Seattle Dog

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying