Man City and Liverpool Share the Points, Chelsea Bounces Back, and the Top-Four Race

It was a huge weekend up and down the Premier League, so Musa and Ryan begin at the Etihad, where Manchester City and Liverpool drew 2-2 in one of the most anticipated games of the season (04:24). Next up, there’s praise for Chelsea, who bounced back from a difficult week with an impressive display against Southampton (23:09), plus the race for top four, which saw defeats for Arsenal and Manchester United as Spurs move into pole position (30:22). There’s also chat about the rest of the Premier League and a couple of results elsewhere.
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely
