The Enigmatic Pat Williams, Bulls vs. Bucks, and the Stroman Durag Promotional Idea

The Full Go returns on the last day of the NBA season, as Jason speaks about Patrick Williams’s career night and why this could only be the beginning of nights like this for him (04:56). For the Bulls to stand any kind of chance against the Bucks, Nikola Vucevic will need to play the absolute best basketball of his career (19:20). Jason recaps the White Sox opening series vs. the Tigers, and the Cubs series vs. the Brewers (24:48). Lastly, Jason shares his emotions on Steelers and former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins after he was tragically killed in South Florida over the weekend (37:53).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceurti and Jessie Lopez
