Mets and Yankees Win Their Opening Series and the Nets Make the Play-in

Plus, Doug Williams recaps the first weekend in NY baseball

By John Jastremski
Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images


(01:30) — YANKEES: The Yankees lose on Sunday but win the series. JJ assesses the Yankees’ lineup, their cluttered outfield, and Giancarlo Stanton.
(08:10) — METS: Mets take three out of four in Washington. JJ recaps the series and looks ahead to the Phillies series.
(12:20) — NETS: The playoff picture is set: The Nets will face the Cavs in a play-in game. JJ previews Brooklyn’s playoff route.
(14:48) — KNICKS: The Knicks win pointless games, but Obi Toppin shows why he’s getting more minutes.
(17:15) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Nets.
(31:12) — DOUG WILLIAMS: Friend of the show Doug Williams rejoins us to recap the first weekend in NY baseball, Buck Showalter, the Yankees bullpen, and the Rangers.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Doug Williams
Producer: Stefan Anderson

