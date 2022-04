The Official ‘WrestleMania’ Day 1 Picks Show

Dave Shoemaker welcomes all members of The Ringer Wrestling Show crew to break down every matchup for WrestleMania Saturday.

Flobo Boyce on The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs (1:45)

Evan Mack on Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (4:22)

Bryan Diperstein on Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (7:08)

Jack Farmer on Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul (10:52)

Stat Guy Greg on Seth Rollins vs. TBA (14:00)

Kaz on Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (19:11)

Peter Rosenberg on Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (24:24)

Brian Waters, Kaz, and Dip on Kevin Owens vs. Steve Austin (28:04)

Host: Dave Shoemaker

Producers: Jonathan Kermah, Brian Waters, Troy Farkas

