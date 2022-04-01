 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Introducing ‘Every Single Album: One Direction’

Nora and Nathan will be breaking down every One Direction album, then exploring the solo careers of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and the rest of the band after their 2015 split

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Ringer illustration


How did five teen boys performing separately on The X Factor become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time? In the latest season of Every Single Album, Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard will be breaking down every single One Direction album, then exploring the solo careers of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and the rest of the band after their 2015 split. Calling all Directioners, Harries, and more: Every Single Album: One Direction premieres April 11, with episodes every Monday and Thursday.

