DeMar DeRozan Drops a 50-Piece, Final Four Preview, and WWE’s Seth “Freakin” Rollins Shoots Ahead of ‘WrestleMania 38’

Plus, Rollins discusses his fashion choices and how he became a Chicago Bears fan

By Jason Goff
Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images


The Full Go begins with the Bulls’ 135-130 overtime victory over the Clippers (04:57). DeMar DeRozan scored 50 points in a contest that the Bulls likely would have lost earlier this season. It’s been a theme all season, but there’s no better time to acknowledge how special DeRozan’s season has been and why Bulls fans may never see anything like this again (18:56). For the first time ever in a Final Four, Duke and North Carolina prepare to square off. However, there is something even more significant that has happened this season, and Jason explains why it’s already a success (24:27). Four-time WWE world champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins joins Jason ahead of WrestleMania 38 (36:37). Seth shoots on his journey to stardom, fashion choices, and how he became a Chicago Bears fan.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

