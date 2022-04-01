 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cashman Salty Over 2017, Nets Fall Short, and Randle Is Still Unhappy

 Plus, Todd Zeile previews the Mets for 2022

By John Jastremski
New York Yankees Spring Training Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images


(01:17) — YANKEES: JJ goes over Brian Cashman’s comments about the Astros’ 2017 World Series win.
(04:25) — METS: With the season a week away, Jacob deGrom faces another shoulder injury. How much does this hurt the Mets’ campaign this year?
(06:27) — NETS: JJ recaps the thriller in Brooklyn after the Nets fall short to Giannis and the Bucks.
(08:45) — KNICKS: Julius Randle continues to struggle and has not shown leadership. Will he be a Knick next season?
(12:46) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, Nets, Rangers.
(25:30) — TODD ZEILE: SNY’s Todd Zeile joins the show to talk the Mets’ chances in the NL East, Scherzer’s intensity, Francisco Lindor, and who will be the Mets’ X factor.
(50:14) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ. Can he finally get out his slump?

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Todd Zeile
Producer: Stefan Anderson

