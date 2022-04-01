Cashman Salty Over 2017, Nets Fall Short, and Randle Is Still Unhappy



(01:17) — YANKEES: JJ goes over Brian Cashman’s comments about the Astros’ 2017 World Series win.

(04:25) — METS: With the season a week away, Jacob deGrom faces another shoulder injury. How much does this hurt the Mets’ campaign this year?

(06:27) — NETS: JJ recaps the thriller in Brooklyn after the Nets fall short to Giannis and the Bucks.

(08:45) — KNICKS: Julius Randle continues to struggle and has not shown leadership. Will he be a Knick next season?

(12:46) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, Nets, Rangers.

(25:30) — TODD ZEILE: SNY’s Todd Zeile joins the show to talk the Mets’ chances in the NL East, Scherzer’s intensity, Francisco Lindor, and who will be the Mets’ X factor.

(50:14) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ. Can he finally get out his slump?

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Todd Zeile

Producer: Stefan Anderson

