Cashman Salty Over 2017, Nets Fall Short, and Randle Is Still Unhappy

(01:17) — YANKEES: JJ goes over Brian Cashman’s comments about the Astros’ 2017 World Series win.
(04:25) — METS: With the season a week away, Jacob deGrom faces another shoulder injury. How much does this hurt the Mets’ campaign this year?
(06:27) — NETS: JJ recaps the thriller in Brooklyn after the Nets fall short to Giannis and the Bucks.
(08:45) — KNICKS: Julius Randle continues to struggle and has not shown leadership. Will he be a Knick next season?
(12:46) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, Nets, Rangers.
(25:30) — TODD ZEILE: SNY’s Todd Zeile joins the show to talk the Mets’ chances in the NL East, Scherzer’s intensity, Francisco Lindor, and who will be the Mets’ X factor.
(50:14) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ. Can he finally get out his slump?
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Todd Zeile
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify