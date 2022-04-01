 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Drew McIntyre Live From Superstore Axxess

McIntyre tells the guys what it was like winning a title during the pandemic and the role Triple H played in revitalizing his career

By Peter Rosenberg


In front of a maj crowd in Dallas, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip welcome WWE star Drew McIntyre ahead of his massive WrestleMania matchup against Happy Corbin. McIntyre tells the guys what it means for him to be here this year, what it was like winning a title during the pandemic, the role Triple H played in revitalizing his career, his favorite memories of watching WWE growing up in Scotland, his relationship with Randy Orton, and so much more.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein
Producer: Alex Lee, Troy Farkas

