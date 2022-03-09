The K.O. Show, a Strong HOF Class, and What’s Next for Cody?



Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip begin today’s show by discussing Kevin Owens’s recent performances, silence around Cody Rhodes and his next move, and the recently announced 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class. Then the guys talk about Rosenberg (a.k.a the Bull Moose broadcaster) and his recent Madison Square Garden house show experience, as well as his interview with Brock Lesnar. And of course, an AEW Revolution recap and Black Power Rankings!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein

Producer: Troy Farkas

