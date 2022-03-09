 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The K.O. Show, a Strong HOF Class, and What’s Next for Cody?

Plus, the guys discuss Rosenberg’s interview with Brock Lesnar

By Peter Rosenberg
WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip begin today’s show by discussing Kevin Owens’s recent performances, silence around Cody Rhodes and his next move, and the recently announced 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class. Then the guys talk about Rosenberg (a.k.a the Bull Moose broadcaster) and his recent Madison Square Garden house show experience, as well as his interview with Brock Lesnar. And of course, an AEW Revolution recap and Black Power Rankings!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Diperstein
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

