Which Late-Season Trends Are for Real? Plus Ja Morant’s Ascent

Justin and Wos are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Michael Pina to discuss Kyrie’s latest comments on facing James Harden (02:00). They also discuss which late-season trends are real, including the Warriors’ slump, the Celtics’ and Pelicans’ recent success, and more (09:00). Later, listen as Pina dives into his recent Sports Illustrated profile on Ja Morant (42:00).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Wosny Lambre
Guest: Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
