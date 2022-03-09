 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Which Late-Season Trends Are for Real? Plus Ja Morant’s Ascent

Michael Pina joins Justin and Wos to discuss the Warriors’ slump and the Celtics’ and Pelicans’ recent success

By Justin Verrier and Wosny Lambre
New Orleans Pelicans v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Justin and Wos are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Michael Pina to discuss Kyrie’s latest comments on facing James Harden (02:00). They also discuss which late-season trends are real, including the Warriors’ slump, the Celtics’ and Pelicans’ recent success, and more (09:00). Later, listen as Pina dives into his recent Sports Illustrated profile on Ja Morant (42:00).

Hosts: Justin Verrier and Wosny Lambre
Guest: Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

