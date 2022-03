Juliet and Callie break down fantasy suites and the most dramatic episode yet on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. They discuss the individual dates, from spelunking to dune buggying, weigh in on Susie and Clayton’s conversation about fantasy suites, and make predictions for next week’s two-part finale.

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Callie Curry

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS