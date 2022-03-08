The Jokic Case for MVP, Finals Pretenders or Contenders, and the Russ Drama in La La Land



Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the level playing field in the East and West (01:40). Both are excited to watch the race to the postseason, with several teams chasing a playoff spot. KOC shares why he believes the 3-seed is the real 1-seed in the East (07:43). Verno simply can’t believe what Nikola Jokic is doing with the Nuggets as the guys discuss his case for back-to-back MVPs (09:08). After the Bulls dropped their fifth straight last night, they are starting to look like pretenders more than contenders (27:10). KOC continues to nag Verno about the Celtics and their Finals chances (32:30). They discuss last night’s Mavs-Jazz game, specifically the interaction between Rudy Gobert and Luka Doncic (37:00), before diving into what is going on with the Warriors (43:45). One thing is certain for the Warriors: They need Draymond Green back. Also, they go into the last night’s drama around Russell Westbrook (51:22).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

