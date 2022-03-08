 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Jokic Case for MVP, Finals Pretenders or Contenders, and the Russ Drama in La La Land

KOC also shares why he believes the 3-seed is the real 1-seed in the East and the guys dive into what is going on with the Warriors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the level playing field in the East and West (01:40). Both are excited to watch the race to the postseason, with several teams chasing a playoff spot. KOC shares why he believes the 3-seed is the real 1-seed in the East (07:43). Verno simply can’t believe what Nikola Jokic is doing with the Nuggets as the guys discuss his case for back-to-back MVPs (09:08). After the Bulls dropped their fifth straight last night, they are starting to look like pretenders more than contenders (27:10). KOC continues to nag Verno about the Celtics and their Finals chances (32:30). They discuss last night’s Mavs-Jazz game, specifically the interaction between Rudy Gobert and Luka Doncic (37:00), before diving into what is going on with the Warriors (43:45). One thing is certain for the Warriors: They need Draymond Green back. Also, they go into the last night’s drama around Russell Westbrook (51:22).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

