Stone Cold’s ‘WrestleMania’ Expectations and Jon Moxley’s Greatest Match

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss whether Edge’s blue special was needed to sell fans on his WrestleMania match with AJ Styles (02:47). The guys also discuss whether WWE is lowering expectations with Stone Cold Steve Austin’s appearance at WrestleMania 38 (13:00), Jon Moxley’s best match of his career, Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution (27:05), and more!
Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters
