Stone Cold’s ‘WrestleMania’ Expectations and Jon Moxley’s Greatest Match

Also, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss whether Edge’s blue special was needed to sell fans on his ‘WrestleMania’ match with AJ Styles

By Evan Mack
WWE


Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss whether Edge’s blue special was needed to sell fans on his WrestleMania match with AJ Styles (02:47). The guys also discuss whether WWE is lowering expectations with Stone Cold Steve Austin’s appearance at WrestleMania 38 (13:00), Jon Moxley’s best match of his career, Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution (27:05), and more!

Follow us @ItsMackMania, @EvanTMack, @FloboBoyce @RealJackFarmer & @BrianHWaters

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

