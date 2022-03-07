Ukraine’s Media Strategy, Russia’s Ban on Journalism, and the Ongoing Coverage of the War in Ukraine



Bryan and David follow up on the ongoing coverage of the war in Ukraine. They discuss The New York Times’ decision to publish a photograph of Ukrainian civilians who were killed as they tried to flee a battle zone, then weigh in on how both countries’ media approaches could affect the perception of the war (0:28).

Later, they switch gears and touch on the debut of the new HBO show Winning Time, about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, and discuss the ongoing conversation surrounding Adam McKay and Will Ferrell (23:37).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

