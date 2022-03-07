Mark Cuban on the Mavericks’ Playoff Push and How He Stays on the Cutting Edge

Logan and Raja kick off Mavericks Week on the Real Ones podcast with the one, the only, Mavs owner Mark Cuban. They get into everything from how he stays on the forefront of amenities for players to how Jason Kidd differs from Rick Carlisle as a head coach. Plus, Luka Doncic’s relationship with Dirk Nowitzki, what precipitated the big personnel changes the Mavericks made this season, how he became the godfather of streaming, and so much more.
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Mark Cuban
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Social Producer: Jomi Adeniran
