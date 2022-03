David, Phil, Evan, and Flobo hop into Spotify Greenroom immediately after AEW Revolution and give their instant reactions. The guys name their matches of the night, share their thoughts on CM Punk vs. MJF and what’s next for both wrestlers, discuss the debut of Swerve Strickland, and answer fan questions in the chat.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Flobo Boyce, Evan Mack and Phil Schneider

Producer: Brian H. Waters

