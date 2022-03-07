 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No One Is Sleeping on the Bulls Anymore, and Mike Love Is Sick of LeBron and Kanye

Jason is joined by the Chicago radio icon to discuss ‘Jeen-yuhs,’ Kanye West’s rise, and separating art from artist

By Jason Goff
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images


The Full Go begins with Jason apologizing to his producer Chris Tannehill for something that happened months ago (00:00). The Bulls dropped their fourth consecutive game on Friday night, and if they can’t get it together, the Bulls may be looking at the play-in game. Jason breaks down what the Bulls’ biggest issue has been lately, and all signs point to DeMar DeRozan running out of gas since the All-Star break (00:00). Mike Love is a Chicago radio icon who, along with his partner The Dizz, raised an entire generation of Chicago hip-hop fans on WGCI. Mike, who had a front-row seat to the ascension of Kanye West, joins the show to discuss the Netflix documentary Jeen-yuhs (00:00) and his early collaboration with Kanye. Mike reflects on making history on Chicago radio (00:00), meeting Kanye for the first time (00:00), and the biggest lesson learned from his radio career. Jason goes on to share his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary (00:00), the parallels Jason recognizes from his own life, and how it is often difficult to separate art from artist (00:00).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Mike Love
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

