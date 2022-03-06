Nets Fall Under .500, AMA, and Tournament Preview With Zach Braziller



(01:26) — MARCH MADNESS: As the college basketball season ends, JJ begins to get excited about this year’s tournament.

(03:20) — STATE OF NY BASKETBALL: JJ talks about the Knicks and Nets and how hard it is to watch both teams.

(08:46) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post’s college sports reporter joins the show to talk Rutgers, UConn, St. John’s, and Iona.

(39:15) — ASK ME ANYTHING : Movies, TV, celebs, and golf with JJ.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Zach Brazille

Producer: Stefan Anderson

