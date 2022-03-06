 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nets Fall Under .500, AMA, and Tournament Preview With Zach Braziller

Can Brooklyn turn it around?

By John Jastremski
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


(01:26) — MARCH MADNESS: As the college basketball season ends, JJ begins to get excited about this year’s tournament.
(03:20) — STATE OF NY BASKETBALL: JJ talks about the Knicks and Nets and how hard it is to watch both teams.
(08:46) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post’s college sports reporter joins the show to talk Rutgers, UConn, St. John’s, and Iona.
(39:15) — ASK ME ANYTHING : Movies, TV, celebs, and golf with JJ.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Zach Brazille
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

