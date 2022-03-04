 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What Does the League Look Like Without a Best Player?

Chris and Seerat revisit the recent matchups between the Hawks and the Bulls as well as James Harden’s first games with the Sixers

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


Chris and Seerat begin the pod by sharing their reactions to LeBron James’s performance against the Mavs on Tuesday night and wonder if the game was a “changing of the guard” moment in regards to him being the face of the league. They then revisit the recent matchups between the Hawks and the Bulls and talk about how Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan elevate those teams (15:32). Next they pivot to James Harden’s first games with the Sixers and debate whether his instant meshing with Joel Embiid is a sign of Philadelphia finally attaining championship-contender status (19:49). They wrap things up by discussing the improvements Luka Dončić (25:53) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (31:01) have made this season and whether there is a need for “heliocentric” players in the current NBA (37:27).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

