Lakers Continuing to Fall, How Dinwiddie Got His Groove Back, and Whether the Celtics Should Be Considered Finals Sleepers



Verno and KOC open up the show by discussing yet another Lakers blowout loss, this time to the Clippers (01:54). KOC believes the loss was symbolic, while Verno can’t believe that the Clippers have been competitive without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Can the Clippers make some noise even if just PG returns (08:51)? While everyone is paying attention to James Harden in Philly, KOC points out that Spencer Dinwiddie has found his groove again since being traded to the Mavs (19:33). With the way the Mavs have been playing since the trade deadline, the guys believe that they have a chance to make a run (23:07). While the Warriors remain second in the West, they are 3-7 in their past 10 games and riding a three-game losing streak. The guys discuss Draymond Green’s importance to the Warriors and why James Wiseman will need to immediately contribute (31:10). Also, Verno gets real about the Celtics after watching them beat his Grizzlies on Thursday night (40:35). As the Celtics continue to play better, KOC asks Verno if they are finally Finals sleepers (47:05). Trae Young has been on a tear, and the guys debate how far he can carry the Hawks this season (55:17).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts