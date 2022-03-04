 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lakers Continuing to Fall, How Dinwiddie Got His Groove Back, and Whether the Celtics Should Be Considered Finals Sleepers

Verno and KOC also discuss Draymond Green’s importance to the Warriors and debate how far Trae Young can carry the Hawks this season

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Verno and KOC open up the show by discussing yet another Lakers blowout loss, this time to the Clippers (01:54). KOC believes the loss was symbolic, while Verno can’t believe that the Clippers have been competitive without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Can the Clippers make some noise even if just PG returns (08:51)? While everyone is paying attention to James Harden in Philly, KOC points out that Spencer Dinwiddie has found his groove again since being traded to the Mavs (19:33). With the way the Mavs have been playing since the trade deadline, the guys believe that they have a chance to make a run (23:07). While the Warriors remain second in the West, they are 3-7 in their past 10 games and riding a three-game losing streak. The guys discuss Draymond Green’s importance to the Warriors and why James Wiseman will need to immediately contribute (31:10). Also, Verno gets real about the Celtics after watching them beat his Grizzlies on Thursday night (40:35). As the Celtics continue to play better, KOC asks Verno if they are finally Finals sleepers (47:05). Trae Young has been on a tear, and the guys debate how far he can carry the Hawks this season (55:17).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Simmons, House, and JJ on Friday’s NBA Action and a Rookie of the Year Discussion. Plus: Jared Smith on Weekend College Hoops and Conference Tournaments

Plus, the guys share their thoughts on Friday’s best games

By John Jastremski, Bill Simmons, and 1 more

QB and WR Combine Standouts

Plus, the guys get into where Amari Cooper could end up if he parts ways with Dallas, the players who disappointed at the combine, and using context to judge the results of the combine

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘Love Is Blind’ Drama, Pete Davidson in Space, and the 2004 Movie ‘Catwoman’

Plus, a truly unanswerable question: Are there more wheels or doors on Earth?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

John Avlon and the Values and Virtues of Centrism

Journalist and political commentator John Avlon grades President Biden and discusses his new book, ‘Lincoln and the Fight for Peace’

By Bakari Sellers

QB-needy NFL Teams Planned for an Offseason of Trades and Movement. Now What?

With underwhelming QB prospects in the draft and many teams seeming prepared to hold on to their vets for 2022, franchises like the Broncos and Panthers are watching their options slip away

By Steven Ruiz

Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill and State of the Union Reactions

Plus, Van and Rachel react to the casting news for the reboot of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay