The Return of KD, and Still, No Baseball



(00:59) — LOCKOUT: The MLBPA and MLB continue to meet. How long will greed prevent baseball from being played?

(04:42) — KD IS BACK: Despite Durant’s return, the Nets still lose to Miami.

(09:24) — MARC “MOOSE” MALUSIS: WPIX’s sports anchor talks his new job, the evolution of media, and the state of the Yankees and gives his list of most heartbreaking NY losses.

(40:13) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and MLB lockout.

(51:26) — TRIVIA: Another week of trivia Q&A with JJ.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Marc Malusis

Producer: Stefan Anderson

