The Return of KD, and Still, No Baseball

Plus, Moose on the Yankees and the best chance for a New York title

By John Jastremski
Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images


(00:59) — LOCKOUT: The MLBPA and MLB continue to meet. How long will greed prevent baseball from being played?
(04:42) — KD IS BACK: Despite Durant’s return, the Nets still lose to Miami.
(09:24) — MARC “MOOSE” MALUSIS: WPIX’s sports anchor talks his new job, the evolution of media, and the state of the Yankees and gives his list of most heartbreaking NY losses.
(40:13) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and MLB lockout.
(51:26) — TRIVIA: Another week of trivia Q&A with JJ.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Marc Malusis
Producer: Stefan Anderson

