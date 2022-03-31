 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How the Nets Have Maintained Their Culture and How the Jazz Have Failed Their Mission This Season

Plus, Jomi joins to talk about his father showing artwork at Crypto.com Arena as part of the Lakers’ In the Paint initiative and to put the Lakers on pack watch

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Jomi Adeniran
Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


Logan and Raja talk about whether we’ll be more surprised by which team comes out of the Eastern or Western Conference to the NBA Finals (0:40). Then they talk about Logan’s story on Kevin Durant and the culture of this Nets team (7:30) and how the Jazz have failed in their mission thus far this season (16:00). Finally, Jomi joins to talk about his father showing artwork at Crypto.com Arena as part of the Lakers’ In the Paint initiative and to put the Lakers on pack watch (29:15). Then all three of them give their Real One of the Week.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Sasha Ashall

