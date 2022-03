David and Kaz are joined by WWE superstar Damian Priest to discuss Triple H’s advice and influence on his career, being the workhorse on Raw, which superstars he likes to party with, and more.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guests: Damian Priest and Wale

Associate Producers: Brian Waters and Jonathan Kermah

