Andrew Bogut on the Birth of the Warriors, NBA Contenders, and Fights With the Clippers

Russillo is joined by NBA champion Andrew Bogut to discuss joining the Warriors in 2012, the 2015 title run, stories from the Clippers-Warriors rivalry, playoff predictions, and more (0:37). Then Ryen talks with Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times about his book, Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road (39:18). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:26:08).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Andrew Bogut and Kyle Buchanan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
