Andrew Bogut on the Birth of the Warriors, NBA Contenders, and Fights With the Clippers

Plus, author Kyle Buchanan joins to discuss his new book on ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

By Ryen Russillo
AP Images


Russillo is joined by NBA champion Andrew Bogut to discuss joining the Warriors in 2012, the 2015 title run, stories from the Clippers-Warriors rivalry, playoff predictions, and more (0:37). Then Ryen talks with Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times about his book, Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road (39:18). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:26:08).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Andrew Bogut and Kyle Buchanan
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

