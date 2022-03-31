 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Donna Summer Deserves

Danyel discusses Ms. Summer and how American culture tried to kill the genre that she led

By Danyel Smith
This is the sound of the end of the 1970s. It’s how Donna Summer sounds, it’s how she always sounded. Enchanted, dazzling, she kept us spellbound. All of Donna’s music is gospel-based rhythm and blues with Broadway bombast and soaring bravery. It takes big bravery to be a Black woman pop star, and Donna’s one of our biggest. We’re talking about Ms. Summer, and how American culture tried to kill the genre that she led like Lady Godiva.

Host: Danyel Smith
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
Guest Booking: Allyson Turner
Story Consultant: Taj Rani
Sound Design: DJ Steve Porter
Production Supervision: Juliet Litman, Chelsea Stark Jones

