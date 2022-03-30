 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bianca Belair on Redeeming Herself at ‘WrestleMania’

Bianca sits down with Evan, Jack, and Flobo to share what Triple H meant to her career, why she cut Becky Lynch’s hair on ‘Raw,’ and more

By Evan Mack
Ringer Wrestling


The MackMania crew is live in Dallas with the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair. The challenger for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship sits down with Evan, Jack, and Flobo ahead of her big match at WrestleMania. She shares what Triple H meant to her career (02:13), why she cut Becky Lynch’s hair on Raw (14:00), and more. Plus, the guys share their thoughts on their first night in Dallas and what they are looking forward to this weekend (23:17).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer
Guest: Bianca Belair
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In MackMania

The Latest

WWE President Nick Khan

Nick talks about how the WWE wants to develop new wrestlers, changing the narrative of the sport, the Rock’s career, ‘WrestleMania,’ and more

By Matthew Belloni

The WWE’s Michael Cole on ‘WrestleMania,’ His Career in News, and Great Announcers of the Past

Plus, breaking down the art of calling a wrestling match

By Bryan Curtis

Every Ben Affleck Performance, Ranked

After riding the roller coaster of one of Hollywood’s most compelling, unpredictable actors, here are his best (and worst) moments on screen

By Derek Lawrence

Karl-Anthony Towns’s Situation Finally Catches Up to His Talent

The Wolves’ star center is playing the best basketball of his career, and it’s no coincidence the same can be said for his teammates. At last, Minnesota has found the right pieces to put around KAT, leading to the franchise’s best season since the KG era.

By Dan Devine

*Sigh* More Slap Discourse

Justin and Micah break down more think pieces, award shows, and the camaraderie between Black actors

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

The Bulls Learn Something About Themselves, the White Sox’s Underwhelming Offseason, and a Nuanced Discussion About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap (With Jokes)

Plus, a discussion about the hypocrisy of the Academy Awards

By Jason Goff