Bianca Belair on Redeeming Herself at ‘WrestleMania’



The MackMania crew is live in Dallas with the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair. The challenger for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship sits down with Evan, Jack, and Flobo ahead of her big match at WrestleMania. She shares what Triple H meant to her career (02:13), why she cut Becky Lynch’s hair on Raw (14:00), and more. Plus, the guys share their thoughts on their first night in Dallas and what they are looking forward to this weekend (23:17).

Hosts: Evan T. Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer

Guest: Bianca Belair

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

