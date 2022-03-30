The Bulls Learn Something About Themselves, the White Sox’s Underwhelming Offseason, and a Nuanced Discussion About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap (With Jokes)



The Full Go begins with Jason breaking down a much-needed victory for the Bulls (02:15). The last time the Bulls visited D.C., Chicago was firing on all cylinders. Since then, they have dropped to the fifth seed in the East and have lost most of their positive vibes. The White Sox entered the offseason with clear needs and goals in mind. As the dust settles following the lockout and the Sox prepare for the season to begin, most of their roster’s holes haven’t been filled. Jason and Chris try to make sense of where the Sox are, and where they’re going (21:05). We’ve seen all the memes, heard all the jokes, and watched the Will Smith slap ad nauseam. It may be time for a nuanced discussion about the culture we live in, not knowing what people might be going through behind closed doors, and the hypocrisy of the Academy Awards (32:15).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify