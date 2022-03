David and Kaz open the show with reactions to the news of Tony Khan becoming the owner of Ring of Honor (02:00). Then, they take a look at this week’s developments in the WrestleMania card, including Edge’s heel turn on AJ Styles (22:00). Later, the guys give out their predictions for AEW Revolution (50:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

