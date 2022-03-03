 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’

Jinx and Shea take a trip to Shaolin to discuss Wu-Tang Clan’s debut masterpiece, ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’

By Shea Serrano and Brandon Jenkins
Wu Tang Clan Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images


On this week’s episode, Jinx and Shea take a trip to Shaolin to discuss Wu-Tang Clan’s debut masterpiece, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Listen as the guys celebrate the iconic hip-hop group’s forever music packed with soul samples and kung fu fight scenes on tracks like “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Protect Ya Neck,” “Method Man,” “Bring the Ruckus,” and “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit.”

Then, Jinx and the crew struggle to choose the Best Line of such a lyrically dense album, while discussing childhood trauma. Following that, things get switched up as they try to determine which Wu-Tang member deserves the honor of Best Verse on the album. And hear how elephant tusks, WWF, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and RZA’s voice make this album hard AF.

Stick around to learn why the Wu-Tang logo, five-year plans, mogul-dom, and Method’s Man hook on “C.R.E.A.M.” helped to cement the lasting legacy of the greatest hip-hop group of all time.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

