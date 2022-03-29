Arizona Fails to Adjust, Duke-UNC Hype, and a Life Update From Jonathan Tjarks

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks start the pod by reacting to some of the weekend’s NCAA tournament action, with special focus on Arizona’s upset loss to Houston. They then pivot to the upcoming matchup between UNC and Duke and discuss the historic importance of this game to both schools (12:36). After the break, Jonathan talks about his physical and emotional struggles with chemotherapy and reflects on how his faith and basketball have enriched his personal life and career as a professional writer (15:02).
Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
