Sami Zayn Interview, ‘WrestleMania’ Rundown, and a Tiers of Maj Review

To kick off WrestleMania week, Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip discuss some of the matches they’re most looking forward to at this weekend’s WrestleMania. Then, Sami Zayn joins Rosenberg and SGG to talk about the expectations for his match against Johnny Knoxville, his preparations, his views on competition, the impact of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan on his career, and more (34:28). And to close out the show, Rosenberg and Dip revisit last week’s controversial Tiers of Maj (1:22:16).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS