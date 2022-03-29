 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sami Zayn Interview, ‘WrestleMania’ Rundown, and a Tiers of Maj Review

The crew discusses which matches they’re looking forward to this weekend

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE Live Paris At Accorhotels Arena In Paris Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images


To kick off WrestleMania week, Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip discuss some of the matches they’re most looking forward to at this weekend’s WrestleMania. Then, Sami Zayn joins Rosenberg and SGG to talk about the expectations for his match against Johnny Knoxville, his preparations, his views on competition, the impact of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan on his career, and more (34:28). And to close out the show, Rosenberg and Dip revisit last week’s controversial Tiers of Maj (1:22:16).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

With No Time Lord There’s No Chance, the Suns’ Immunity, and ROTY Misinterpretations

Also, Verno and KOC discuss the race for MVP

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Elite Eight Recap and NBA Picks for Tuesday

JJ and House also talk play-in spots and making a family play

By John Jastremski and Joe House

Domonique Foxworth Talks Deshaun Watson and 2000s Ravens Stories, Plus Peter Rosenberg on ‘WrestleMania 38’ and Kanye

Plus, Ryen opens with whether it’s really true that the East is better than the West in the NBA this season

By Ryen Russillo and Peter Rosenberg

What Is the Best Final Shot in Movie History?

Inspired by Neil’s new docuseries, ‘One Perfect Shot,’ the ‘Trial by Content’ team debates the best closing shot in all of movie history—and then you decide

By Joanna Robinson, Neil Miller, and 1 more

Robert Williams’s Injury Puts the Celtics’ Sleeper Hopes to Bed

Boston’s been the hottest team in the NBA for weeks, but losing its starting center indefinitely isn’t something it can weather

By Kevin O'Connor

Will Smith’s Oscar Night: A ‘Higher Learning’ Breakdown

Plus, Van and Rachel discuss Will’s ensuing apology

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay