With No Time Lord There’s No Chance, the Suns’ Immunity, and ROTY Misinterpretations

Also, Verno and KOC discuss the race for MVP

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing the injury to Robert Williams and what it means to the Celtics (02:33). The Warriors have lost nearly every game since Steph Curry’s injury, and the guys discuss their bad stretch of games (18:16). The Suns have been by far the best team in the NBA, and the guys believe the only way they’ll go down is with a major injury (23:31). After weeks of speculation, it was announced that Paul George will make his return to the Clippers (41:48). Also, they discuss the race for MVP (49:20) and Rookie of the Year (56:33).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

