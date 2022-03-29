 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Life After the Slap: A Post-Oscars Mailbag

Plus, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert come on to discuss their extraordinary new movie, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

By Sean Fennessey
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images


It’s been a couple of days since one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history. Sean reflects on the Will Smith–Chris Rock incident, what the future holds for Smith, and how the Academy could respond (1:00). Then, it’s a post-Oscars mailbag extravaganza (10:30). Finally, Sean is joined by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert to discuss their extraordinary new movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once (55:00).

Host: Sean Fennessey
Guests: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Producer: Bobby Wagner

