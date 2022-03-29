Scheffler Is the No. 1 Player in the World. Plus, Is Tiger Going to Play at the Masters? With Bob Harig.

House and Hubbard start by recapping Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the WGC Match Play, which moved him up to no. 1 in the world. Then they are joined by Sports Illustrated writer Bob Harig, author of Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry: Tiger & Phil, to discuss his book and a bevy of other topics surrounding Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, including when do we think we’ll see each of them play again (12:36). House and Hubbard wrap up by previewing the Valero Texas Open (49:24).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Bob Harig
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
