 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Oscars Win Worst Editing. Plus, the Final Four and “Who Wants to Be an F1 Analyst?”

Bryan and David discuss the Will Smith–Chris Rock moment and some March Madness highlights

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images


Bryan and David talk through the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars and discuss how the Academy handled the broadcast (3:10). Later, they break down the NCAA tournament and highlight the commoditizing of buzzer-beaters and Cinderella stories (24:58). Then they introduce a new feature, Who Wants to Be an F1 Analyst?, in which they spotlight media types who share the newfound interest in analyzing the sport (29:36). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

The Oscars Aftermath

Matt is joined by Lucas Shaw to discuss the Will Smith––Chris Rock incident and the show’s viewership spike

By Matthew Belloni

Time Lord’s Injury, Unlucky Lakers, the Slap, and More With Bill Simmons

Plus, Logan and Raja catch up on their separate exploits in New York City

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

Jordan Wiseley and Johnny Bananas on Their Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

Johnny discusses his travels in Poland and Ukraine

By Johnny Bananas

Hiro Murai on ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 and ‘Station Eleven’

Plus, where do the Oscars go from here?

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Mint Collective Las Vegas Recap, Drake in the Hobby, and Mailbag Questions

Mike and Jesse discuss the Toronto rapper’s interest in sports cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Ice Cream, Late-Night Dining, and the 2022 Chain-Restaurant Draft

Chris, and Noelle step into the My Opinion Is Fact arena once again—before deciding that the time is right for an impromptu assessment of the national chain-restaurant landscape

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying