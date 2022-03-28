The Oscars Win Worst Editing. Plus, the Final Four and “Who Wants to Be an F1 Analyst?”

Bryan and David talk through the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars and discuss how the Academy handled the broadcast (3:10). Later, they break down the NCAA tournament and highlight the commoditizing of buzzer-beaters and Cinderella stories (24:58). Then they introduce a new feature, Who Wants to Be an F1 Analyst?, in which they spotlight media types who share the newfound interest in analyzing the sport (29:36). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
