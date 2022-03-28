 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ice Cream, Late-Night Dining, and the 2022 Chain-Restaurant Draft

Chris, and Noelle step into the My Opinion Is Fact arena once again—before deciding that the time is right for an impromptu assessment of the national chain-restaurant landscape

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Molten Chocolate Cake Photo by Gado/Getty Images


After comparing notes on their latest L.A. exploits, Dave, Chris, and Noelle step into the My Opinion Is Fact arena once again—before deciding that the time is right for an impromptu assessment of the national chain-restaurant landscape. Discussed along the way: frozen langoustines, Dave eating clean, double-fried kakiage, another visit to Disneyland, the mainstreaming of birria, mustard martinis, gambling on diner paella, and the Dave Chang Show Third Eye Blind cover band.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

