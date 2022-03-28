 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Introducing the Book of Wrestling

Based off Bill Simmons’s highly popular book and its theme, The Ringer’s new show looks to tell the stories behind those words and sounds that propelled wrestling to new heights

By David Shoemaker
Ringer illustration


Based off of Bill Simmons’s highly popular book, which evolved into a podcast, the Book of theme has established a brand that is known to fans. This theme focuses on the history of a sport and the people who have defined that history. The Attitude Era is one of the most celebrated in WWE history, and the catchphrases that helped define it live in the memory of every fan. This show looks to tell the stories behind those words and sounds that propelled wrestling to new heights. Each episode will focus on one catchphrase, with David Shoemaker serving as the host. He will set up the story, use audio to help bring the story to life, and talk to the people who either played a part in the creation of the catchphrase, or were there to witness its impact on the wrestling community.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Fulfills the Promise of Its Title

The Daniels’ sophomore effort is a deliriously over-the-top, multiverse-hopping action movie that unrepentantly pushes itself to the limit

By Adam Nayman

CM Punk Cinches It, Meiko Satomura Rules, and Zack Sabre Jr. Takes the Crown

Your top pro wrestling matches of the week

By Phil Schneider

Exclusive: The Steiner Brothers to Be Inducted Into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

Collegiate grappling stars Rick and Scott Steiner inaugurated the era of the bruising, ultra-legitimate amateur sports star whose power moves resonated with fans and banged up opponents

By David Shoemaker and Oliver Lee Bateman

Phyllis Dickerson and the Importance of Local Politics

Dickerson discusses why Black mayors matter to Black citizens, the ways AAMA impacts and assists small-town mayors, and the current state of Black political power

By Bakari Sellers

In the End, the Oscars Got the Viral Moment It Desperately Wanted

Facing another year of all-time-low ratings, something big needed to happen at the Academy Awards. But if there was any key takeaway from Sunday night, it’s to be careful what you wish for—you might just get it.

By Alison Herman

The 2022 Oscars: The Smack Heard ’Round the World

The 94th Academy Awards show is in the books, and Sean and Joanna Robinson are here to break down all the winners, the ceremony, the hosts, and of course that shocking Will Smith–Chris Rock confrontation

By Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson