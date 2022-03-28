Introducing the Book of Wrestling



Based off of Bill Simmons’s highly popular book, which evolved into a podcast, the Book of theme has established a brand that is known to fans. This theme focuses on the history of a sport and the people who have defined that history. The Attitude Era is one of the most celebrated in WWE history, and the catchphrases that helped define it live in the memory of every fan. This show looks to tell the stories behind those words and sounds that propelled wrestling to new heights. Each episode will focus on one catchphrase, with David Shoemaker serving as the host. He will set up the story, use audio to help bring the story to life, and talk to the people who either played a part in the creation of the catchphrase, or were there to witness its impact on the wrestling community.

